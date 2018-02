Jackson Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the 700 block of McDowell Road.

Shortly before 6:30 P.M., officers responded to a call at the Citgo Gas station where they learned that two unknown black men had entered the store and demanded money from the on-duty clerk. Both suspects wore bandanas and had handguns with them.

The suspects ran away on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Right now, it is not known if store surveillance captured the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime are asked to call Jackson Police at (601)960-1234 of Crime Stoppers at (601)355-TIPS(8477).

