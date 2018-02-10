Ole Miss falls on the road to LSU, 82-66 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ole Miss falls on the road to LSU, 82-66

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
BATON ROUGE (Mississippi News Now) -

Ole Miss falls on the road to LSU, 82-66.

Rebels drop to 11-14, 4-8 (SEC).

"It's just a plethora of problems which unfortunately now we've become accustomed to," said Ole Miss head coach Andy Kennedy following the loss. 

