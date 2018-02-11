Fallen power lines blocked traffic in front of country club - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Fallen power lines blocked traffic in front of country club

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting a down power line at the corner of Ridgewood Road and Lakeland Drive near the River Hills Club in Jackson. 

MDOT stated on their website:

All lanes are blocked on Ridgewood Rd north of Lakeland Dr due to fallen power lines on the roadway. Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic. Motorists will not be allowed to turn onto Ridgewood Rd from Lakeland Dr.

We have a crew on the scene and will keep you updated with the latest.

