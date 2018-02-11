Fishermen gather by the Spillway despite cold and rainy weather

A busy day at the Spillway, despite rain and cold weather!

Fishermen in Brandon said this time of year is usually a busy one for people hoping to catch a bite.

Sylvester Fletcher caught 14 fish Sunday morning. "Flathead, yellow, cat, mostly channel and blue. I caught a big blue today - probably about 50 pounds or so," said Fletcher.

Fletcher was out for about two hours, and he was more successful than most others by the Pearl River.

Antonio Anderson has been fishing his whole life, and was able to catch one big one this weekend.

For him, the weather was no problem. "If you're geared up, and the fish are biting, you go where they bite! I've fished in less than 30 degree weather....You know, in some of the worst conditions, or weather - you catch 30 of these, you'll be happy," said Anderson.

So what makes it worth braving the cold and the rain?

According to Fletcher: "It's one of my memories to do it. I'd rather be doing that than anything else."



Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved