Boil water advisory affecting 100 customers in Rankin County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Boil water advisory affecting 100 customers in Rankin County

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Image Bank Raycom Image Bank
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Rankin County Emergency Management has issued an boil water advisory for 100 customers living on Cedar Hill Drive, Trace Drive, Ridge Crest Drive, Cedar Brook Drive and Cedar Ridge Boulevard.

  

The customers who are affected are served by the Greenfield Water Association water supply.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Customers are advised to boil water rapidly for one minute before consumption.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly