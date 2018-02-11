Arrest made in west Jackson shooting

Jackson Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened in the 1000 block or Robinson Street, near Rose Street, Sunday night. Seventeen-year-old Chrishun Jones has been charged with accessory before the fact to armed robbery and aggravated assault. Jones is being charged as an adult.

Based on information gathered from surveillance video, police were able to identify a vehicle, and ultimately a suspect. That vehicle and suspect were located in Canton and the suspect was arrested

Additional suspects are being identified and more arrests are expected.

Sergeant Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the call shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening where they found a 38-year-old man inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Holmes added that the victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in very critical condition.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.