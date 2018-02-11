JPD: Shooting on Robinson Street leaves one in very critical con - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

JPD: Shooting on Robinson Street leaves one in very critical condition

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Wiki Commons Source: Wiki Commons
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 1000 block of Robinson Street near Rose Street. 

Sergeant Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the call shortly after 6:00 P.M. Sunday evening where they found a 38-year-old man inside a car in the roadway and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Holmes added that the victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in very critical condition. 

Right now, no information regarding motive or suspect is known. JPD are attempting to review surveillance from a nearby business that may capture the incident. 

If you know any information regarding this crime are asked to call Jackson Police at (61)960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)355-TIPS(8477). 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly