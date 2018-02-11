Man in critical condition after shooting in west Jackson

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1000 block of Robinson Street near Rose Street Sunday night.

Sergeant Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the call shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening where they found a 38-year-old man inside a car in the road and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Holmes added that the victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in very critical condition.

Right now, no information regarding motive or suspect is known. Jackson police are attempting to review surveillance from a nearby business that may capture the incident.

If you know any information regarding this crime are asked to call Jackson Police at (61) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)355-TIPS(8477).

