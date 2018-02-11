Two arrested after firearm stolen from Vicksburg pawn shop

The Vicksburg police department arrested two individuals for stealing a firearm from a pawn shop.

On Monday, around 10:30 a.m. police identified and arrested 20-year-old Keandre Tyrell Thomas and a 17-year-old.

Both individuals will face firearm charges.

Thomas will appear in court Wednesday around 10 a.m. and the juvenile will appear in youth court the day before.

Sgt. Johnnie Edwards said two men entered the pawn shop requesting to look at a Delton DT Sport .223 caliber rifle (AR-15). After looking at the rifle for a few minutes, both men ran out the front door of the business with the weapon.

Edwards added that one suspect wore a dark gray hoodie with a white t-shirt and jeans, and the second suspect wore a camouflage hoodie with a white t-shirt and blue jeans with flip flops.

The weapon has not yet been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information, please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

