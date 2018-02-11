Vicksburg Pawn Shop theft leaves one firearm stolen

Vicksburg Police Department is looking a theft at the Top Dollar Pawn Shop at the 3400 block of Washington Street on Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Johnnie Edwards said two black men entered the pawn shop requesting to look at a Delton DT Sport .223 caliber rifle (AR-15). After looking at the rifle for a few minutes, both men ran out the front door of the business with the weapon.

Edwards added that one suspect wore a dark gray hoodie with a white t-shirt and jeans, and the second suspect wore a camouflage hoodie with a white t-shirt and blue jeans with flip flops.

If you have any information about this please call Crime Stoppers at (601)355-TIPS(8477) or go to their website HERE or you can call Vicksburg Police at (601)636-2511.

