Mississippi Special Olympians gearing up for Seattle

The Special Olympics are in Seattle this year, and several athletes from Mississippi are on their way to represent the Magnolia State. Athletes and coaches are currently preparing for a trip of a lifetime.

Athletes will be competing in several sports including track, weight lifting and flag football.

This year's group has some newcomers who are looking to make a mark and come home with some medals. People like Arther Smith, have been training and getting in shape prior to the Olympics, and they sound ready.

"Man it's really exciting. It's my first time being in this. I raced one time in Biloxi last year, and I got first place. I haven't been in track and field in a long time. I've just been running at home, Miss Anderson asked if I wanted to join a team for Special Olympics. I said yes ma'am, I'll join. Since then I've been training and I'm really happy," Smith said.

The Special Olympics start July 1-6 in Seattle, Washington. Be sure to check out our local athletes and cheer them on.

