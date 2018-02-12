JPD investigating armed robbery at Texaco gas station

The Texaco gas station on North State St. was robbed Sunday night.

According to Jackson police the suspect was a black male wearing dark clothing and a mask.

He came into the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say he fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigators are working to get store surveillance and get more information.

#JPD is investigating a business robbery of the Texaco in the 5300 block of North State St. Suspect, believed to be a black male wearing dark clothing, fled on foot. No additional info. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 12, 2018

If you have any information, please call police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)

