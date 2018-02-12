JPD investigating armed robbery at Texaco gas station - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD investigating armed robbery at Texaco gas station

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Texaco gas station on North State St. was robbed Sunday night. 

According to Jackson police the suspect was a black male wearing dark clothing and a mask.

He came into the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say he fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigators are working to get store surveillance and get more information.

If you have any information, please call police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)

