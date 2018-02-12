Alex Deaton back in Mississippi, facing multiple charges - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Alex Deaton back in Mississippi, facing multiple charges

Source: Rankin County SO Source: Rankin County SO
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Alex Deaton is back in Mississippi and facing a list of charges in Rankin County. 

29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).

In March, 2017, Deaton was a fugitive wanted in connection with two murders and a string of shootings in Mississippi, a shooting, carjacking and kidnapping in New Mexico, and a carjacking and shooting in Kansas.

Deaton was charged with the murder his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson, the murder of of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter, found dead in a rural Neshoba County church, and aggravated assault after the shooting of a jogger in the Castlewoods neighborhood.

Investigators say it appears Deaton went into a fit of rage after learning that Robinson was going to end their relationship. Investigators believe he killed her and followed her death with other senseless killings.

Deaton was finally taken into custody after a high speed chase ended in a crash on I-70 in Kansas. He will face additional charges in that state and in New Mexico.

He is now in Rankin County's custody and he will be charged with capital murder, drive-by shooting, and motor vehicle theft.

Timeline of events

7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22 - Heather Robinson gets off work at UMMC. 

8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22 - Robinson texts a friend saying "Happy Birthday" and tells her that she and the Alex Deaton had split up. 

Late Wednesday night, February 22 - Deaton likely killed Robinson

Thursday, February 23 - Investigators say Deaton drove to Neshoba County

4:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23 - Brenda Pinter arrives at Dixon Baptist Church. Shorty after she arrives, a white SUV pulls into the church parking lot and stays for several minutes before leaving and heading south on Highway 21.

6:00 p.m. Thursday February 23 - Pinter's body is found inside the church office by her husband. 

5:00 a.m. Friday, February 24 - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a woman who stated that she had been shot while jogging along Castlewood’s Blvd. During the investigation, the victim stated that a white man with facial hair, driving a small white SUV, shot her from his driver’s window striking her in the thigh.

4:20 p.m. Friday, February 24 -  The Rankin County Sheriff's Office received a request to do a welfare check on a resident at Vineyards Apartments off Vine Drive near Castlewoods. A deputy, along with a family member, found Robinson dead inside the apartment. Her SUV and phone were missing and suspicious circumstances surrounded her death.

Monday, February 27 - Rankin County authorities confirmed Deaton was last seen in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28 - Deaton carjacks and kidnaps couple near the La Luz Trailhead in Albuquerque New Mexico. He entered a near by home, stole a van. The couple escaped, Deaton returned to the couple's car at original kidnapping site and headed north on Interstate 25 near Algodones.

Late evening/early morning Tuesday, Wednesday February 28-29- Deaton chased into Kansas during the night. He wrecked the stolen car he was driving and ran on foot to a convenience store where he shot the clerk and stole a black Cadillac.

8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 - Alex Deaton taken into custody in Kansas after high speed chase.

Friday, February 9- Alex Deaton taken into custody by Rankin County Sheriff's Office

