Woman arrested for forging checks using account of Greenville nursing home

A woman from Hollandale faces 5 years for forging checks using the account number of a nursing home in the area.

43-year-old Ludie Mae Hicks was sentenced last week. She pleaded guilty to one count of uttering forgery, and in addition to the prison time, she was ordered to pay $1,425 in fines and fees.

Hicks used the checks she forged to spend more than $1,000 at the Greenville Walmart. Though the checks were fraudulent, the account number listed was affiliated with the Mississippi Care Center of Greenville, which caused the money to be taken from the center’s bank account.

Hicks was arrested in June by investigators with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

"Our nursing homes are responsible for the well-being of our most vulnerable citizens. Stealing from a care center is tantamount to stealing from a patient,” said General Hood. "We appreciate Judge Hines’ sentence, and hopefully it will deter others from taking advantage or stealing from the care of our elders."

