Andy Kennedy stepping down as Ole Miss basketball coach

Andy Kennedy, the winningest coach in Ole Miss basketball history is leaving Oxford. He will step down at the end of the season. The Rebs are currently 11-14 overall, 4-8 in Southeastern Conference play.

Ole Miss will hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m.

Kennedy is 245-154 in 12 seasons with the Rebels. He won the SEC Tournament in 2013 and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2013 & 2015. But the struggles this season, a Big Dance drought, and a $90+ million Pavilion may have been too much to overcome. The Rebels are on a five game losing streak for the first time since 2006. They're also winless on the road this season.

Two streaks continue for Ole Miss

- First 5 game losing streak since 2006

- 0-8 on the road this season — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 10, 2018

Ole Miss hosts Arkansas Tuesday night before traveling to Mississippi State on Saturday.

