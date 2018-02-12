State Senators say no to bill to change how school board members are elected

Senators have killed a bill that would have changed how some Mississippi school board members are elected.

The Senate voted 28-21 Monday to let Senate Bill 2400 die on a procedural move, even though the measure previously passed the Senate 28-23.

The bill would have made all school board terms four years long and required board members to run for office either when Mississippians vote for president or governor.

Some districts now elect all members, others appoint them all, and others have a mix of elected and appointed members. Elected terms can last four, five or six years.

Sen. Videt Carmichael, a Meridian Republican, says there's no need to change how Mississippi elects board members.

Some public school advocates feared the bill put incumbents more at risk of losing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.