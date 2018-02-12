Proposed ordinance aims to allow alcoholic beverages outside of restaurants

Visitors to certain Jackson establishments may soon be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages outside of restaurants. Jackson Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay will introduce a proposed ordinance to classify specific districts in the city as leisure and recreation districts.

If passed, Lindsay said implementation of the proposed ordinance will begin at The District at Eastover.

“What they want to do is be able to sell beer or wine from the restaurant and then allow patrons to be able to go onto the green space and enjoy music or movies or other events,” said Lindsay. “It will really create a work, play, live environment in this district.”

Lindsay said there is state legislation that allows go-cups and leisure and entertainment districts in the state but it is up to cities to decide to implement them.

Attorney Brad Reeves said other metro-area cities such as Clinton and Ridgeland have taken advantage of this option and they want to give Jackson residents the same opportunity.

“It’s so important in Mississippi as we’ve been seeing the loss in population and trying to attract young professionals to the State of Mississippi,” said Reeves. “With Jackson being the capital city, we think this is something great for events and those types of things, attracting all types of people.”

If adopted by the Jackson city council, Reeves said the proposed ordinance would apply year-round and would not require a special permit for certain events.

Scott Miller, owner of Fine & Dandy said areas like The District and Fondren could benefit from the proposed ordinance.

“A lot of us young people are moving back into the City of Jackson because it’s more fun, there’s a lot more stuff to do, more activities,” said Miller. “I think it shows that Jackson is on par with other major cities. There’s a lot of other cities that are doing this, and I know a lot of people from Jackson travel down to Destin, Florida, and there are some places like this in Destin and all across the country.”

There will be a legislative committee meeting at 3 p.m. on Feb.15 at the Jackson City Hall where the public can give input on the proposed ordinance.

Lindsay said it will then be introduced to the city council at their next meeting, and if approved at the following meeting, will aim to be in effect by April.

