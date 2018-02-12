Debris from Friday dam breach mostly cleaned up

A large amount of debris from a dam break near the Rankin/Simpson County line has been cleaned up. Investigators from the Department of Environmental Quality are investigating the cause of Friday night's dam breach.

Officials from Piney Woods School informed responders that the dam had failed.The lake, which is by the school, was completely emptied.

"Obviously in terms of how we build it and where it goes, we are getting some assessment," said Piney Woods School President Will Crossley. "We are seeking some support from some engineering firms to come out and take a look at how this happened."

When the dam was breached, the Rankin County Sheriff's Department began receiving 9-1-1 calls about a "wall" of water flowing across Highway 49. Two vehicles were disabled.

The 5-acre lake was constructed in the 1930s. The breach in the dam is approximately 130 feet wide.

