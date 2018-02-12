Heath Hall steps down from the Federal Railroad Administration

A top ranking official at the Federal Railroad Administration with Mississippi ties, is now out of a job. Heath Hall has called it quits after being accused of collecting paychecks from Madison County and the federal government.

Hall stepped down as the deputy administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration Saturday and he's saying very little about his surprise resignation.

The name Heath Hall may sound familiar to many folks in the metro area as he served as the Public Information Officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

His public relations and political consulting firm is also contracted with the county until the end of 2019, but he reportedly pledged on a federal ethics form that it would remain dormant while he worked at Department of Transportation.

Back in June, he was appointed to deputy administrator for the FRA.

Recently, Politico raised questions about him working as a public relations consultant for the Sheriff's Department while drawing a paycheck for his FRA duties.

MSNEWSNOW reached out Hall to get answers and he said he had no comment on the matter right now.

Sheriff Randy Tucker said he didn't know what happened, so he wouldn't feel good commenting on this issue.

A spokesperson with the Department of Transportation released the following statement:

DOT was unaware of the information that is being reported regarding outside work Heath Hall took on during his time at FRA, but those allegations, if true, are troubling. Mr. Hall has resigned his position at the Department effective immediately.

The FRA says Hall was not the acting administrator when he resigned.

Hall was mentioned as the PIO in August while he was working for the FRA.

Hall's resignation comes at tough time. The administration is also dealing with a spike in deadly train crashes.

Last year, there were more than 800 railroad deaths nationwide.

