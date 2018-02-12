Fans speak on Andy Kennedy's resignation

Ole Miss head basketball coach Andy Kennedy announced that he will resign at the end of the season.

This comes after the coach's worst season in 12 years as head man. The Rebels are currently 11-14.

Kennedy is the winningest coach in Ole Miss Basketball, but in a press conference Monday, he announced that he'll be stepping away at the season's end.

This doesn't come as much of a shock to fans and Rebel alumni.

For fans like Ben McDonald, of Ridgeland, he saw the writing on the wall, especially with the coach having a tough time winning ballgames.

"I just call it sports in the SEC, right now. There's a lot of pressure and win-now mentalities," said McDonald. "They're having a bad season and folks are getting impatient and want to see them win more. His time sadly has run up I guess, unfortunately."

