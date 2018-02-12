MHSAA Soccer State Tournament: Northwest Rankin rallies to beat Warren Central in OT

A chilly night in Flowood set the stage for plenty of drama in the MHSAA State Soccer Tournament. Warren Central took the lead in the 69th minute with a goal by Braylen Greer. The Vikings were on the verge of knocking out defending 6A soccer state champion Northwest Rankin.

But the Cougars scored in the 5th minute of stoppage time to force overtime. Peyton Ratcliff's rebound would give everybody more soccer. NWR would find twine again in double OT to advance 3-2.

NW Rankin will face Madison Central in the 6A North State Championship.

MHSAA State Soccer Tournament (2nd Round)

Monday

Madison Central 3, Clinton 0 (6A Boys)

Madison Central 2, Clinton 1 (6A Girls)

Gulfport 1, Brandon 0 (6A Boys)

Brandon 3, Gulfport 0 (6A Girls)

West Jones 3, Forest Hill 1 (5A Boys)

Germantown 3, Grenada 1 (5A Girls)

St. Stanislaus 1, Richland 0 (4A Boys)

St. Joseph 8, Vardaman 1 (1A/2A/3A Boys)

St. Andrew's 2, North Pontotoc 0 (1A/2A/3A Boys)

