A.J. Mosby drops 22 pts as Alcorn State routs SWAC leader UAPB 84-52

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

Arkansas-Pine Bluff entered the night in first-place in the SWAC standings, but the Golden Lions were no match for the Alcorn State University men's basketball program Monday evening as the Braves tallied a convincing 84-52 win at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.



Alcorn (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) played a complete-game as it outscored UAPB (9-18, 9-4 SWAC) by 14 in the first half and 18 in the second. The Braves shot a season-high .579 from the field and .545 from three-point range, and held the Golden Lions to .352 shooting and .240 from beyond-the-arc.



The Braves dominated the glass where they outrebounded UAPB 40-25. Alcorn also held a large edge in points in the paint 40-22.



Senior A.J. Mosby paved the way with 22 points and four assists. He was 9-of-11 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range. Junior Dante Sterling totaled 15 points and four assists.



Also in double-figures, sophomore Maurice Howard recorded 14 points and six assists, while sophomore Devon Brewer registered 11 points and a career-high eight rebounds.



Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.