Prairie View beats Jackson State in bizarre OT matchup - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Prairie View beats Jackson State in bizarre OT matchup

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT archives WLBT archives

Jackson State and Prairie View met on Monday night, both teams looking to get in the top 4 and host a SWAC Quarterfinal game. The Tigers and Panthers played in one of the more bizarre games of the season.

The loss means JSU has dropped 6 of their last 7 since starting conference play 6-0.

The Tigers travel to Grambling on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly