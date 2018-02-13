Prairie View beats Jackson State in bizarre OT matchup

Jackson State and Prairie View met on Monday night, both teams looking to get in the top 4 and host a SWAC Quarterfinal game. The Tigers and Panthers played in one of the more bizarre games of the season.

May have witnessed the weirdest SWAC game all season. Prairie View beats Jackson State 63-58 in overtime.

- PV's last bucket came with 5:33 to go in regulation

- Panthers made 7 of 8 FT in overtime.

- Only JSU bucket of OT came with 4 seconds to go — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 13, 2018

The loss means JSU has dropped 6 of their last 7 since starting conference play 6-0.

The Tigers travel to Grambling on Saturday.

