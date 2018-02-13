New overnight on WLBT: Crash on I-55 could slow morning commute

A crash on I-55 just past the city of Terry exit could slow up your morning drive. Ironically, this is the same spot of a crash yesterday. Details when you join us.

A former top Madison County official abruptly resigns; could their be controversy surrounding it? We'll have a live report on what happened to Heath Hall.

A shocking resignation from Rebel Nation. We'll have the latest on who's no longer batting a thousand in the Ole Miss sports department.

See you in 10.

~Joy