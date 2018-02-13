18-wheeler crash on I-55 near Crystal Springs shuts down northbo - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

18-wheeler crash on I-55 near Crystal Springs shuts down northbound lanes

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
TERRY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An 18-wheeler crash on I-55N has shut down both northbound lanes of traffic.

The driver was not hurt and tow trucks are working to remove the truck.

Both lanes of traffic were closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic is being re-routed at exit 72 onto Hwy 51. 

