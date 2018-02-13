18-wheeler jackknifed on I-55 near Crystal Springs

An 18-wheeler crash on I-55N shut down both northbound lanes of traffic early Tuesday morning. The wreck was finally cleared around 8:00 a.m.

According to MHP, just after 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a 1-vehicle crash just north of Crystal Springs in Hinds County.

An 18-wheeler traveling northbound jackknifed and blocked all of the northbound lanes.

The 18-wheeler was transporting industrial paper products and poses no threat to neighboring communities.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The driver was not hurt and tow trucks are working to remove the truck.

Traffic was re-routed at exit 72 onto Hwy 51.

