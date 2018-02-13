Wreck on I-55N at Savannah St. blocking left lane - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Wreck on I-55N at Savannah St. blocking left lane

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A wreck on I-55N at Savannah St. is blocking the left lane of traffic.

It is causing a major backup for the morning commute.

If possible, please avoid this area. MDOT says this will take awhile to clear. 

