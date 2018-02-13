Child raped while staying with relatives in Natchez

A Mississippi man is charged with rape of a child, and his wife is charged with accessory after the fact.

The Natchez Democrat reports that 40-year-old David Carrol Mirra of Natchez was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with statutory rape. According to a jail employee, he was released from the Adams County jail Monday under $100,000 bond.

Investigators believe the crime occurred while a girl younger than 10 was staying with relatives during the Thanksgiving holiday. Adams County Chief Deputy Jerry Brown has said investigators believe alcohol played a role.

Mirra's wife, 33-year-old Christina J. Mirra, was arrested Monday. Brown says investigators believe she withheld information from them. She was jailed without bond while awaiting arraignment.

Jail records do not show whether the Mirras are represented by attorneys.

