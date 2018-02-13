Jackson City Council amends ordinance to decriminalize marijuana

The Jackson City Council has amended an ordinance to decriminalize marijuana.

This ordinance decreases penalties, not to include imprisonment.

The maximum penalty is $100 for possession of 30 grams or less.

This ordinance takes effect in 30 days.

The fight to decriminalize marijuana in Jackson has been ongoing lately. Ward Four Councilman De'Keither Stamps was leading the push that would lessen penalties for possessing pot in the city.

