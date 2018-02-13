Jackson City Council amends ordinance to decriminalize marijuana - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

  • WLBT Online Poll

  • Do you think decriminalizing marijuana is a good idea?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    YES
    78%
    21 votes
    NO
    22%
    6 votes

Jackson City Council amends ordinance to decriminalize marijuana

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson City Council has amended an ordinance to decriminalize marijuana.

This ordinance decreases penalties, not to include imprisonment.

The maximum penalty is $100 for possession of 30 grams or less.

This ordinance takes effect in 30 days.

RELATED: Jackson residents weigh in on decriminalizing marijuana

The fight to decriminalize marijuana in Jackson has been ongoing lately. Ward Four Councilman De'Keither Stamps was leading the push that would lessen penalties for possessing pot in the city. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly