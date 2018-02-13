Pearl Police train on how to reverse opioid overdose

The Pearl Police Department is getting a new tool, stocking up on Naloxone (also called by its name brand, Narcan).

The State Department of Mental Health trained them on the life-saving medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose in children and adults alike; it even works on canines.

The woman leading the training for Pearl PD, Angela Mallette, is a recovered opioid addict herself.

"The most important thing with Narcan is that the individual still gets emergency medical care. They still need to go to the hospital and be seen by a doctor, and make sure that they're monitored," explained Mallette, who is traveling the state as Standup Mississippi Outreach Coordinator, teaching about Narcan.

Rankin County tied DeSoto County for third most opioid deaths in the state in 2017, and has been in the top 5 in that ranking for the past three years.

Harrison County had the most opioid overdose deaths in 2017, followed by Pearl River County.

"It's too much. It's just too common," said Pearl Police Chief Ronnie Conerly. "Something like Narcan, that we're able to administer on the scene, that might save somebody's life, that's great."

The officers also learned about House Bill 996, which protects them from liability when choosing whether to administer the drug.

"We talk about how to administer Narcan and how it works in the body. Then we talk about some of the side effects - you know, precipitation of opioid withdrawal, and what that means, and how to protect themselves," said Mallette.

Another training session is being held at Pearl Police Headquarters Wednesday.

There were 250 overdose deaths in Mississippi last year.

