Police warn Madison residents after skimmer device found in ATM

Madison police are investigating after a "skimmer" device was discovered at an ATM.

Officials with a branch of Bancorpsouth, located at 120 Colony Crossing, called authorities after the possible “skimmer” device was found attached to the ATM. The branch manager told officers that a customer pulled the device off at approximately 4:30 pm Monday and gave it to them.

Officers recovered the device and confirmed it appears to be a working “skimmer”. The United States Secret Service was contacted and is assisting with the investigation.

Officer went to other banks in the city and checked ATMs in an attempt to locate other devices. At this time there, additional “skimmers” have not been found in the jurisdiction.

A “skimmer” is a device that captures credit card and debit card information when inserted into the card reader of the ATM.

If skimmers are suspected in the City of Madison, contact the police department at 601.856.6111.

