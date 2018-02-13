NCAA football attendance down for six Mississippi schools

The NCAA released attendance figures Tuesday for the 2017 football season. The Magnolia State not immune to the national drop in fans coming out to games.
Ole Miss and Mississippi State remain in the top 30 in FBS attendance. Alcorn State and Jackson State are in the top 15 in FCS, Delta State is in the top 25 in Division II.
The Rebels, Tigers, and Southern Miss suffered significant drops in average attendance per game. Mississippi State, Alcorn State, and Delta State stayed close to their 2016 average. Mississippi College and Millsaps saw a rise in attendance even with fewer home games. The NCAA didn't list any figures for Belhaven.
You can view the entire NCAA report here: http://fs.ncaa.org/Docs/stats/football_records/Attendance/2017.pdf
Football Bowl Subdivision
Ole Miss
2017 - Average: 58,631 Total: 410,414 (7 home games)
- 26th in FBS
2016 - Average: 64,910 Total: 454,368 (7 home games)
- 24th in FBS
Difference: -6,279 fans per game
Mississippi State
2017 - Average: 58,100 Total: 406,703 (7 home games)
- 27th in FBS
2016 - Average: 58,317 Total: 349,904 (6 home games)
- 29th in FBS
Difference: -217 fans per game
Southern Miss
2017 - Average: 21,711 Total: 130,265 (6 home games)
2016 - Average: 28,588 Total: 171,525 (6 home games)
Difference: -6,877 fans per game
Football Championship Subdivision
Jackson State
2017 - Average: 13,756 Total: 68,780 (5 home games)
- 16th in FCS
2016 - Average: 19,660 Total: 98,298 (5 home games)
- 4th in FCS
Difference: -5,904 fans per game
Alcorn State
2017 - Average: 13,846 Total: 83,078 (6 home games)
- 13th in FCS
2016 - Average: 14,343 Total: 71,716 (5 home games)
- 15th in FCS
Difference: -497 fans per game
Mississippi Valley
2017 - Average: 2,920 Total: 11,681 (4 home games)
2016 - Average: 2,920 Total: 11,681 (4 home games)
Division II
Delta State
2017 - Average: 5,588 Total: 33,527 (6 home games)
- 21st in Division II
2016 - Average: 5,968 Total: 35,808 (6 home games)
- 22nd in Division II
Difference: -380 fans per game
Mississippi College
2017 - Average: 4,756 Total: 19,023 (4 home games)
2016 - Average: 4,392 Total: 26,350 (6 home games)
Difference: +364 fans per game
Division III
Millsaps
2017 - Average: 2,464 Total: 9,847 (4 home games)
2016 - Average: 1,949 Total: 11,696 (6 home games)
Difference: +513 fans per game
