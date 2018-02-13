NCAA football attendance down for six Mississippi schools

The NCAA released attendance figures Tuesday for the 2017 football season. The Magnolia State not immune to the national drop in fans coming out to games.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State remain in the top 30 in FBS attendance. Alcorn State and Jackson State are in the top 15 in FCS, Delta State is in the top 25 in Division II.

The Rebels, Tigers, and Southern Miss suffered significant drops in average attendance per game. Mississippi State, Alcorn State, and Delta State stayed close to their 2016 average. Mississippi College and Millsaps saw a rise in attendance even with fewer home games. The NCAA didn't list any figures for Belhaven.

You can view the entire NCAA report here: http://fs.ncaa.org/Docs/stats/football_records/Attendance/2017.pdf

Football Bowl Subdivision

Ole Miss

2017 - Average: 58,631 Total: 410,414 (7 home games)

- 26th in FBS

2016 - Average: 64,910 Total: 454,368 (7 home games)

- 24th in FBS

Difference: -6,279 fans per game

Mississippi State

2017 - Average: 58,100 Total: 406,703 (7 home games)

- 27th in FBS

2016 - Average: 58,317 Total: 349,904 (6 home games)

- 29th in FBS

Difference: -217 fans per game

Southern Miss

2017 - Average: 21,711 Total: 130,265 (6 home games)

2016 - Average: 28,588 Total: 171,525 (6 home games)

Difference: -6,877 fans per game

Football Championship Subdivision

Jackson State

2017 - Average: 13,756 Total: 68,780 (5 home games)

- 16th in FCS

2016 - Average: 19,660 Total: 98,298 (5 home games)

- 4th in FCS

Difference: -5,904 fans per game

Alcorn State

2017 - Average: 13,846 Total: 83,078 (6 home games)

- 13th in FCS

2016 - Average: 14,343 Total: 71,716 (5 home games)

- 15th in FCS

Difference: -497 fans per game

Mississippi Valley

2017 - Average: 2,920 Total: 11,681 (4 home games)

2016 - Average: 2,920 Total: 11,681 (4 home games)

Division II

Delta State

2017 - Average: 5,588 Total: 33,527 (6 home games)

- 21st in Division II

2016 - Average: 5,968 Total: 35,808 (6 home games)

- 22nd in Division II

Difference: -380 fans per game

Mississippi College

2017 - Average: 4,756 Total: 19,023 (4 home games)

2016 - Average: 4,392 Total: 26,350 (6 home games)

Difference: +364 fans per game

Division III

Millsaps

2017 - Average: 2,464 Total: 9,847 (4 home games)

2016 - Average: 1,949 Total: 11,696 (6 home games)

Difference: +513 fans per game

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.