Abandoned property eyesore for residents

An abandoned property in a north Jackson neighborhood has been a thorn in the side of residents for months. Doc Dorsey, who called 3 On Your Side, says this vacant property next to his home on Meadowlane Drive in Jackson has been vacant for almost three years.

"Don't you see the trees, don't you see the leaves and trees and things on the ground. I didn't put it here," said Doc Dorsey.

The grass is mowed but that's about it. Tree limbs, pine straw and bags of trash have been tenants in the front yard since the last person moved out.

Do you think the people who last lived here dumped that stuff? (We asked.) "No. I last lived here it was my house and it didn't look that way when you left? Oh no, it was beautiful. I had the prettiest yard in town," added Dorsey.

Dorsey's called the city and the property owners but hasn't gotten any response. Now he's worried about what could move in.

In the backyard sits a TV, that's not in good enough shape to watch this story on. Doc Dorsey is just hoping the property is cleaned up soon, before it begins impacting nearby property values.

"It's bad, it's terrible, something can be done about it, said Doc Dorsey. "I'm not going to do it."

