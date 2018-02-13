Abandoned property is eyesore for residents

An abandoned property in a north Jackson neighborhood has been a thorn in the side of residents for months.

Doc Dorsey says the vacant property next to his home on Meadowlane Drive in Jackson has been vacant for almost three years.

"Don't you see the trees, don't you see the leaves and trees and things on the ground? I didn't put it here," said Doc Dorsey.

The grass is mowed, but that's about it. Tree limbs, pine straw and bags of trash have been tenants in the front yard since the last person moved out.

When asked if he thought the people who last lived in the house dumped the trash, Dorsey said 'no'.

"I last lived here. It was my house," said Dorsey. "It was beautiful. I had the prettiest yard in town."

Dorsey called the city and the property owners, but hasn't gotten any response. Now he's worried about what could move in.

Doc Dorsey is just hoping the property is cleaned up soon, before it begins impacting nearby property values.

"It's bad, it's terrible. Something can be done about it," said Doc Dorsey. "I'm not going to do it."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.