The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrests Jackson man for second time on drug charges

A Jackson man is back in custody after a second arrest on drug charges. Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested 59 year old Kelvin Roy "Hot" Thompson of 722 Westmont Drive in Jackson late Monday night. He is suspected of distributing heroin that has led to drug overdoes in the metro area.

Last week, MBN Director John Dowdy announced Thompson's arrest. He said agents seized approximately 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately four grams of suspected heroin, two firearms, dozens of syringes and other paraphernalia, as well as Narcan.

Thompson was charged then with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Director Dowdy said Tuesday, "within days of his initial arrest, Hinds County authorities released Thompson on a $5,000 bond to allow Thompson to return to his drug trafficking operation. As a result of additional investigative efforts, MBN agents served arrest warrants late Monday night, again arresting Thompson and charging him with additional drug crimes."

Thompson is now charged with conspiracy to sell heroin.

Agents also arrested two women. 32 year old Rebecca L. Vanhuizen of Byram. She is charged with sale and conspiracy to sell heroin. 38 year old Shanti R. Nelson of Jackson is charged with possession of heroin.

