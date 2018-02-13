Lawrence County High School student suspended after parent-student brawl on bus

An 11th grader at Lawrence County High School is now in big trouble with the district after a school bus fight with a mother of another student, but she claims it wasn't her fault.

Her parents are now fighting for answers.

“What mother is not going to be upset about this? That is a grown woman," said Shalanda Pittman. "I was mad. A grown woman was an allowed to jump on my daughter.”

Shalanda Pittman’s daughter Tamia took part in a brawl that has now gone viral.

Cell phone video shows children screaming, hair being pulled and punches thrown.

“I had a knot below my knee, a scar right here, and had a knot on my head,” said Tamia Pittman.

Tamia claims that parent had been threatening to attack her after she had an fight with one of the woman's teenage family members. The 11th grader also says that woman's daughter had been picking with her on the bus.

Friday, things went from bad to worse.

“She was telling the bus driver to let her on the bus," explained Tamia. "The bus driver is just sitting there telling her don't pay me any mind when I wasn't the one saying anything. She was the one saying she wanted me to get off the bus, but I wouldn't get off the bus, so she got on the bus and I stood up and she hit me.

Tamia admits she fought back, but claims it was in self-defense.

“What if I would have died on the bus that day?" asked Tamia.

Her mother couldn't agree more and is upset with the district and the bus driver.

“She wasn't supposed to let the grown woman on the bus," said Shalanda. "Then for her to go to school and be suspended for nine days, be suspended off the bus for the rest of the year and then have to go to the alternative school. It just does not make any sense. She was defending herself.”

The school district had no comment on the matter, citing that it was a personnel matter.

Shalanda says she is upset because she feels the that mother, who she claims attacked, shouldn't have been able to get on the bus.

She also feels her daughter should not be punished.

"She would hit me and say 'you are ugly' and I would just laugh," said Tamia. "And I would tell the bus driver and she would tell me not to worry about it because she was a child."

