Police still searching for missing Jackson man

Jackson Police still need assistance from the public in locating a person who was reported missing just over two years ago.

Kourtenay Davis was age 26 when he went missing back in mid January of 2016.

He is described as a black man, of medium complexion, approximately 5’6” and weighing 185 lbs.

Davis was last seen driving a black 2013 Chevy Camaro in the south Jackson area, but his vehicle was later found abandoned.

Since Davis went missing, police have received some calls and tips from the public. Investigators aggressively followed up on that information but still nothing has lead to his whereabouts.

Jackson Police are urging anyone who has information that can help in finding Kourtenay Davis, to call police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

This investigation remains ongoing.

