Jackson police continue the search for a man missing just over two years

Jackson Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 26 year old man. Kourtenay Davis of Jackson has been missing since January, 2016.

Davis was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Camaro in the south Jackson area. His car was later found abandoned. JPD says since his disappearance officers have received some calls and tips that investigators have aggressively followed up on. So far none of that information has lead them to Davis.

If you have any information that can help locate Kourtenay Davis, you are urged to call Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

JPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved