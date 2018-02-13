Ole Miss drops 6th straight game, longest losing streak since 2006

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Daniel Gafford scored 19 points to lead four Arkansas players in double figures Tuesday night as the Razorbacks defeated Mississippi 75-64.

Darious Hall scored 14 points with 11 rebounds for the Razorbacks (18-8, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) while Anton Beard and Jaylen Barford added 13 points apiece. Hall hit a pair of 3-pointers to spark a decisive 11-0 run after the Rebels pulled within 53-52 with eight minutes left.

Deandre Burnett led Ole Miss (11-15, 4-9) with 24 points. Markel Crawford scored 17 points for the Rebels, who trailed 34-23 at halftime. Ole Miss has lost six straight games and eight of the last nine.

Arkansas finished 26 of 62 (42 percent) from the field, although Gafford and Hall combined to hit 11 of 15 shots. The Razorbacks were 7 of 23 (30 percent) from 3-point range made 16 of 27 (59 percent) free throws.

Ole Miss set season lows for field goals made (18) and field-goal percentage (29.0). The Rebels were 20 of 31 (64 percent) from the free throw line, including 9 of 12 by Burnett.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks have won four in a row against Ole Miss. Arkansas moved above .500 in the SEC, has won three straight and six of the last eight games. A crucial two-game home stand with No. 21 Texas A&M and Kentucky begins Saturday. The Razorbacks are 13-1 at home this season.

Ole Miss: Head coach Andy Kennedy announced his resignation Monday, effective at the end of the season, hoping the Rebels would feel less pressure offensively. That did not happen early. The Rebels shot 5 of 29 (17 percent) from the field in the first half, after opening with three consecutive field goals.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks host No. 21 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels visit Mississippi State on Saturday.

