Nya Irvin drops 23 pts as Murrah Lady Mustangs improve to 26-1

Nya Irvin outscored Northwest Rankin by herself Tuesday night. The Murrah senior drilled 5 three pointers in the first quarter, finishing with 23 points. The Lady Mustangs routed the Lady Cougars 61-10 in the 6A Region 3 Tournament.

The victory moved Murrah to 26-1 on the season. Tangela Banks' crew also clinched a state playoff spot.

They'll face Starkville on Friday for the district title.

