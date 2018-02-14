Terry boys beat Pearl to clinch a spot in the 6A State Tournamen - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Terry boys beat Pearl to clinch a spot in the 6A State Tournament

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Terry is one step closer to another run to the Big House. The Bulldogs beat Pearl 69-46 on Tuesday in the 6A Region 6 Tournament.

The victory clinched a spot in the MHSAA 6A State Tournament.

Terry will face Brandon on Friday for the district title.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly