Terry boys beat Pearl to clinch a spot in the 6A State Tournament

Terry is one step closer to another run to the Big House. The Bulldogs beat Pearl 69-46 on Tuesday in the 6A Region 6 Tournament.
The victory clinched a spot in the MHSAA 6A State Tournament.
Terry will face Brandon on Friday for the district title.
