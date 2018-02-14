This Morning on WLBT: Warm Valentine's front bringing rain

Good morning, and Happy Valentine's Day! A warm front is moving across central Mississippi, bringing spring-like temperatures and rain. Things will change again by the weekend. We'll have details in the First Alert Forecast all morning long.

In a long Valentine's tradition, Barbie Bassett is kicking off our annual blood drive today. She'll be at Mississippi Blood Services with details on what you can get today in exchange for giving the "gift of life."

And we've told you before about "skimmers" that could be lurking in some gas pumps, waiting to steal information off your card. Now the criminals behind them have figure out how to install one on a bank ATM! We'll tell you what to look out for.

Join us on WLBT from 4:30 to 7 and on Fox 40 from 7 to 9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!