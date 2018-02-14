Pearl High School students to perform The Little Mermaid musical - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl High School students to perform The Little Mermaid musical

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Pearl Theatre and Choral Department at Pearl High School will be presenting "The Little Mermaid" musical this coming weekend.

The department will have shows February 15-17th at 7:00 p.m. and one show on February 18th at 2:00 p.m.

The show will take place at the William H. Dodson Performing Arts Center at Pearl High School. It costs $5 for students, teachers, and senior citizens and $10 for adults.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly