Pearl High School students to perform The Little Mermaid musical

The Pearl Theatre and Choral Department at Pearl High School will be presenting "The Little Mermaid" musical this coming weekend.

The department will have shows February 15-17th at 7:00 p.m. and one show on February 18th at 2:00 p.m.

The show will take place at the William H. Dodson Performing Arts Center at Pearl High School. It costs $5 for students, teachers, and senior citizens and $10 for adults.

