City crews working to fix water main break on Pascagoula St.

Crews used machines to break into the road, searching for the water line

There is no word yet on whether businesses in the area will be without water for any length of time

Water shot up from several spots underneath the road

Crews arrived at the break around 8am Wednesday to repair the water main

City crews are working to repair a water main break on Pascagoula Street in Jackson.

The break flooded the downtown area near Lamar Street, and down Farish Street Wednesday morning.

A worker at the Convention Complex said the water main was already broken when he left work at 6pm Tuesday.

The city of Jackson's Public Works Director Robert Miller says the water main that broke was a 6-inch line, and that no water customers will be out of service.

"It's a standard break," said Miller. "What makes it difficult is that it's under a bunch of concrete."

Crews arrived to shut off the water main around 8am Wednesday.

There is no word yet on if a boil water notice will be issued.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

