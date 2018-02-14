City crews working to fix water main break on Pascagoula St. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

City crews working to fix water main break on Pascagoula St.

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Marie Edinger, Reporter
Connect
Crews arrived at the break around 8am Wednesday to repair the water main Crews arrived at the break around 8am Wednesday to repair the water main
Water shot up from several spots underneath the road Water shot up from several spots underneath the road
There is no word yet on whether businesses in the area will be without water for any length of time There is no word yet on whether businesses in the area will be without water for any length of time
Crews used machines to break into the road, searching for the water line Crews used machines to break into the road, searching for the water line
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

City crews are working to repair a water main break on Pascagoula Street in Jackson.

The break flooded the downtown area near Lamar Street, and down Farish Street Wednesday morning.

A worker at the Convention Complex said the water main was already broken when he left work at 6pm Tuesday.

The city of Jackson's Public Works Director Robert Miller says the water main that broke was a 6-inch line, and that no water customers will be out of service.

"It's a standard break," said Miller. "What makes it difficult is that it's under a bunch of concrete."

Crews arrived to shut off the water main around 8am Wednesday.

There is no word yet on if a boil water notice will be issued.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly