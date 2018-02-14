COLD CASE: The disappearance of Tammyetta Spaulding

New information has come to light in the disappearance of a Jackson mother of two.

One year and four months have passed since Tammyette Spaulding seemingly vanished into thin air.

The $5,500 Crime Stoppers reward remains unclaimed.

Everything was coming up roses for Tammyette Spaulding -- she got a raise at work, she was working on a promotion, she was about to move into a Habitat house with her children -- but on September 3, she went to work and left early.

She promised James Spaulding, her father in Moss Point, she would call him later that day.

Surveillance cameras from her job say she came to work, but she left. Did she come with anybody? No, she was alone.

No one knows why she suddenly left her job at Comcast and no one has seen her since.

The last person who heard from the 37-year-old was her father on September 3, 2016.

Yet records reveal someone used her cell phone.

"The unusual thing is Tammy just disappear and not contact somebody," said James Spaulding. "The police said her cell phone had been used just a couple of days after she went missing, but they couldn't trace that."

Four days after Tammy last spoke with her parents, her blue Chevy Equinox was found abandoned at a gas station on Savanna Street and I-55.

The vehicle had been wiped clean of any fingerprints.

"Whoever had the car, cleaned it thoroughly," said James. "No fingerprints, not even Tammy's fingerprints, were found in the car."

This investigation lead to a terrifying conversation.

A hairdresser named Emma said the family had information they needed to hear. Emma told one of Tammyette's aunts that she gave her cell phone number to a woman who claimed to have information about Tammy's disappearance.

When that call came in, the stranger outlined very disturbing, yet unconfirmed information.

She said no trace of Tammy would ever be found.

The word "acid" came up.

Two aunts confirmed the shocking call they received from a stranger.

"A lady told them they might as well stop looking for their niece because they would never find her," said Joysteen. "Because they used a lot of acid to get rid of the body."

The unknown caller referenced Spaulding's ex-boyfriend and a red truck that was allegedly used to dump her body.

Could a love triangle be connected to Spaulding's mysterious disappearance?

"The relationship she was in, she was pregnant for one guy and he called it off," explained Tammy's mother. "She found out another girl was three months pregnant at the time she lost her baby."

Her parents are now divulging the ex-boyfriend's name.

"Marcus, a guy named Marcus," recalled her father. "I think that's the one who got her pregnant. I'm not sure."

It's unknown if he was ever under investigative scrutiny.

"I'm not supposed to be looking for my child to be dead and gone" her mother cried out. "My child is supposed to be here to bury me."

Now the caretakers of Tammy's girls, her parents grieve and clues dry up.

"It's just a little bit too much," said Joysteen. "It's not like Tammy to up and leave her two girls. They was her heart. They was her life. I'm thinking somebody's holding her. I don't know where and I don't know why, but I believe she is still alive."

The grieving mother says she has no clue who did this or why her daughter vanished into thin air.

"Whatever or whoever," said her mother. "If they did something to her, God got something for them."

Two months before her disappearance, Tammyette posted on Facebook saying:

"I just need to know where's my baby. I don't have any more children and I don't want anyone else's child to be mine," said her mother. "I want mine back."

While there is no evidence or sign to indicate foul play, detectives say new information is now under active investigation.

A significant reward is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in this unsolved case.

