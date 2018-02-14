Police, Apple warn customers of email scams targeting iPhone users

Local police and officials with Apple are warning iPhone users to be aware of an email scam affecting some Apple customers.

The Brookhaven Police Department issued a warning after a resident reported receiving an official looking email from their Apple account, posing as a receipt for the purchase of a gift card. Others iPhone users have reported getting an email saying their Apple ID was used to sign in on and make purchases from an iPhone 7 Plus belonging to a person in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The email then encourages you to click a “Cancel Now” button if you did not authorize the purchase listed in the attached receipt and then enter your Apple ID information. Entering your Apple ID credentials provides the criminal with your name and address, your credit card numbers and other identifying information.

Criminals can then use the information you supplied to hijack your Apple account, conduct fraudulent Apple store and credit card transactions in your name and attempt to steal your identity. Apple wants to assure you that if you receive emails or calls from someone claiming to be from Apple and they ask for your account name and password, you’re likely the target of a scam.

The iTunes Store will never ask you to provide personal information or sensitive account information (such as passwords or credit card numbers) via email.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR APPLE ID

Never share your Apple ID password or temporary verification codes with anyone. Apple will never ask you for this information to provide support.

Use two-factor authentication to protect your Apple ID. Learn more about security and your Apple ID.

If you believe that your Apple ID has been compromised, change your password immediately.

IF YOU RECEIVE A PHISHING EMAIL OR SCAM

Scammers try to copy email and text messages from legitimate companies to trick you into entering personal information and passwords. Never follow links or open attachments in suspicious or unsolicited messages. If you need to change or update personal information, contact the company directly.

These signs can help you identify phishing scams:

The sender’s email address or phone number doesn’t match the name of the company that it claims to be from.

Your email address or phone number is different from the one that you gave that company.

The message starts with a generic greeting, like “Dear customer.” Most legitimate companies will include your name in their messages to you.

A link appears to be legitimate but takes you to a website whose URL doesn’t match the address of the company’s website.*

The message looks significantly different from other messages that you’ve received from the company.

The message requests personal information, like a credit card number or account password.

The message is unsolicited and contains an attachment.

Report phishing attempts and other suspicious messages to Apple

If you receive what you believe to be a phishing email that's designed to look like it’s from Apple, please send it to reportphishing@apple.com. To report spam or other suspicious emails that you receive in your iCloud.com, me.com, or mac.com Inbox, please send them to abuse@icloud.com. To report spam or other suspicious messages that you receive through iMessage, tap Report Junk under the message.

