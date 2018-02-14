UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Robinson Street shooting

Jackson Police have made a second arrest in the Robinson Road shooting.

The victim in a shooting that happened over the weekend in Jackson has died as a result of his injuries.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Joseph Baker. Baker was been shot multiple times while inside his car in what is believed to have been a robbery attempt.

17-year-old Chrishun Jones was arrested and charged over the weekend. Jones charges have now been upgraded to capital murder.

Police have also arrested and charged 20-year-old Orlando Carey with capital murder.

Additional suspects are still being sought and additional arrests are forthcoming.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.