Victim in Robinson St. shooting dead; second suspect identified

The victim in a shooting that happened over the weekend on Robinson Street in Jackson has died as a result of his injuries.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Joseph Baker. Baker was been shot multiple times while inside his car in what is believed to have been a robbery attempt.

17-year-old Chrishun Jones was arrested and charged over the weekend. Jones charges have now been upgraded to capital murder. Police have also identified a second suspect as 20-year-old Orlando Carey.

Carey is also wanted for capital murder and an arrest warrant has been issued. Anyone with knowledge of Carey’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Additional suspects are still being sought and additional arrests are forthcoming.

This investigation is ongoing.

