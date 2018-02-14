Victim in Robinson St. shooting dead; second suspect identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Victim in Robinson St. shooting dead; second suspect identified

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Orlando Carey Source: JPD Orlando Carey Source: JPD
Chrishun Jones Source: JPD Chrishun Jones Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The victim in a shooting that happened over the weekend on Robinson Street in Jackson has died as a result of his injuries. 

He has been identified as 38-year-old Joseph Baker. Baker was been shot multiple times while inside his car in what is believed to have been a robbery attempt.

17-year-old Chrishun Jones was arrested and charged over the weekend. Jones charges have now been upgraded to capital murder. Police have also identified a second suspect as 20-year-old Orlando Carey. 

Carey is also wanted for capital murder and an arrest warrant has been issued. Anyone with knowledge of Carey’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Additional suspects are still being sought and additional arrests are forthcoming.

This investigation is ongoing.

