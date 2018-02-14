Mississippi man found burned to death in car identified

A Mississippi man who was found burned to death inside a car near a strip club has been identified.

Wilkinson County Coroner Nolan Thompson tells the Enterprise-Journal of McComb 44-year-old Shane Lambuth, of Natchez, died from the heat of the flames. Thompson says he arrived on scene at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 2 and found Lambuth's body burned beyond recognition.

He says he doesn't know why Lambuth didn't exit the blazing truck.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Department and Woodville Fire Department are investigating the incident.

