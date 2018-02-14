Two MDOC officers arrested during shakedown at Greene County facility

Two officers at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County have been arrested. According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections they were caught with contraband during the first major shakedown of the year.

21 year old Jadijah Rawls, a correctional officer trainee hired in November, and 64 year old Diane Phillips, a correctional officer since February, 2014, have been charged.

MDOC officers seized a cellphone concealed on Rawls and $750.00 cash and $1,420.00 in Green dot numbers from Phillips on Tuesday morning.

MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall said, "we are finding people who are trying to supplement their salaries by doing these types of illegal things." She spoke at a Senate Judiciary B Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon to update lawmakers about the department.

Hall also said, "but we have a zero tolerance because of it. The end result is I am continuing to lose staff, and that makes my under staffing problem that much greater. It's important that we weed out those officers who don't belong among our hardworking, honest employees. We will make the adjustments to do the best we can to carry out our public safety mission."

Other seized contraband included 50 sharpened items, 27 Smart phones, 41 cellphone chargers, four flip phones, six cellphone batteries, three MP3 players, 20 sets of ear buds, Bluetooth devices, 14 packs of marijuana, 55 packages of spice, seven suspected packs of crystal methamphetamine, one suspected pack of cocaine, 11 packs of tobacco, numerous unidentified pills and assorted other items.

If convicted Rawls and Phillips could serve from three to 15 years in prison and pay a $25,000 fine.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved